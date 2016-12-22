Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of SE Wisconsin beginning at noon Friday

Assembly committee OKs investigation into leak during Gov. Walker John Doe investigation

Posted 4:24 pm, December 22, 2016
MADISON — The state Assembly has authorized Attorney General Brad Schimel to investigate how evidence collected during a secret investigation into Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s recall campaign leaked to a newspaper.

The Guardian US in September published hundreds of sealed documents from the so-called John Doe investigation. The state Supreme Court shut down the probe in 2015.

Wisconsin law allows the attorney general to appear as a party in a civil or criminal matter at the request of the governor or one legislative house. The Assembly Organizational Committee voted 5-3 on Wednesday to allow Schimel to investigate the leaks. All three Democrats on the committee voted against authorizing the investigation.

Schimel said earlier this month that he would likely seat a grand jury to investigate.

