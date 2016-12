Just days before Christmas, there’s a heat wave at the North Pole — with temperatures reaching into the 20s on Thursday, December 22nd.

That’s a little bit colder than our weather here in Wisconsin, but it’s about 50° above average for the North Pole at this time of year.The average winter temperature at the North Pole is about 40° below zero.

The warmth should stick for a few days before more extremely cold air moves back over the region.