Lake Delton PD: Boy falls to his death from outdoor water slide which was closed for season

LAKE DELTON — A juvenile is dead after falling more than 30 feet from an outdoor water slide at a resort in Lake Delton, officials say.

A news release issued by the Lake Delton Police Department indicates three juveniles entered a restricted area at Mt. Olympus – Hotel Rome around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21st. All three climbed the super structure of one of the water slides.

Officials say one of the juveniles proceeded to use a plastic snow saucer (sled) to slide down the water slide. Half way down the slide, the juvenile got caught in accumulated snow and attempted to free himself. During this time, he slipped and fell approximately 35 feet onto the ground.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the juvenile, but he died on the scene.

Officials noted the outdoor water park was closed for the season — and the area where this happened was fenced and all gates were closed and padlocked.

The family of the juvenile were guests at the resort.

