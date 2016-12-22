× Packers’, Aaron Rodgers’ efforts result in nearly $111K donated to Salvation Army this holiday season

Thanks to the efforts and support of Packers players, fans and employees throughout the holiday season, $110,862 was donated to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, the Packers announced Thursday, December 22nd.

The amount is a result of donations received during Packers Give Back Day on December 13th, as well as Packers players signing autographs in exchange for donations at the Lambeau Field Atrium throughout the holiday season.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers matched the donations made during the autograph signings.

At Packers Give Back Day, a day designed to allow staff to get out of the office and give back to the Green Bay community, Packers employees rang bells at the Bay Park Square Mall. Throughout the day, fans and shoppers helped raise a total of $19,826, which was matched by the team up to $15,000, resulting in a total of $34,826 in donations for the day.

To continue lending a hand to the campaign, on Mondays during the holiday season Packers players signed autographs in exchange for donations to the Salvation Army at the Lambeau Field Atrium. Donations totaled $38,018 over the five weeks of the signing events.

Rodgers’ matching total of $38,018 brought the grand total donated to the Salvation Army through Packers autograph signings to $76,036.

The cumulative $110,862 amount benefits the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, an important holiday tradition in the Green Bay community, as many of the organization’s programs operate only because of money received through Red Kettle donations.

All proceeds, including the matching funds donated by the Packers and Aaron Rodgers, will go toward the Salvation Army’s efforts in aiding needy families, seniors and the homeless in Green Bay.