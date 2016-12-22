× Police: Man struck by struck bullet as people in 2 separate cars shoot at each other

MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-old man was shot and wounded by a stray bullet on Milwaukee’s north side late Wednesday, December 21st.

Officials say the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the neighborhood near 39th and Wright. The victim told investigators people in two separate cars were shooting at each other when he was struck by a stray bullet.

The suspects fled the area in the vehicles.

The victim was treated by the Milwaukee Fire Department. He was then taken to a hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

