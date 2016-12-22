× Water St. bridge over Milwaukee River reopens Friday

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced that the Water Street bascule bridge will re-open to through traffic on Friday, December 23rd, by 5:00 p.m.

The bridge had been closed since November 7th, for installation of a new center lock system, which provides a tighter fit between the two bridge halves. The added benefit of the new system: less noise as vehicles travel over the upgraded bridge.

DPW thanks the traveling public their patience during this project.