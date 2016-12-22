Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of SE Wisconsin beginning at noon Friday

Water St. bridge over Milwaukee River reopens Friday

Posted 4:30 pm, December 22, 2016, by
Water Street Bridge

Water Street Bridge

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced that the Water Street bascule bridge will re-open to through traffic on Friday, December 23rd, by 5:00 p.m.

The bridge had been closed since November 7th, for installation of a new center lock system, which provides a tighter fit between the two bridge halves. The added benefit of the new system: less noise as vehicles travel over the upgraded bridge.

DPW thanks the traveling public their patience during this project.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s