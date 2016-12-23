Minnesota Vikings plane slides off runway at Appleton International Airport

APPLETON — FOX6 News has learned the Minnesota Vikings team plane slid off the taxiway at the Appleton International Airport Friday, December 23rd.

According to the airport, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m.

Approx 6:30pm Delta #8867 carrying Minnesota Vikings team had a rear wheel leave the taxiway en route to arrival gate. — Appleton Airport (@ATWairport) December 24, 2016

While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

The flight landed safely. No injuries reported. Airport personnel now working to get people off the aircraft. — Appleton Airport (@ATWairport) December 24, 2016

The plane was traveling at a low speed. No injuries were reported.

Yes….. this…… just……. happened……… A video posted by Brian Robison (@brianrobison96) on Dec 23, 2016 at 7:42pm PST

