Minnesota Vikings plane slides off runway at Appleton International Airport

Posted 7:16 pm, December 23, 2016, by , Updated at 09:50PM, December 23, 2016

APPLETON — FOX6 News has learned the Minnesota Vikings team plane slid off the taxiway at the Appleton International Airport Friday, December 23rd.

According to the airport, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m.

The plane was traveling at a low speed. No injuries were reported.

