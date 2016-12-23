Minnesota Vikings plane slides off runway at Appleton International Airport

APPLETON — FOX6 News has learned the Minnesota Vikings team plane slid off the taxiway at the Appleton International Airport Friday, December 23rd.
According to the airport, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m.
The plane was traveling at a low speed. No injuries were reported.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photo Gallery
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this story.
2 comments
Paul
Why didnt the team leave earlier to beat the snow? Not like snow is new to them.
ghost of brett
Looks like they were sitting on the plane for a while. Always wondered why they don’t fly into GRB. It’s going to be a long ride back on the buses to Appleton when they lose.