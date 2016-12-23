Young men from Sheboygan South H.S. recognized by police for volunteering to shovel sidewalks

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department is praising a group of students from Sheboygan South High School for their hard work shoveling snow for those in need!

According to police, Friday, December 23rd, the group of young men volunteered to help shovel sidewalks of abandoned homes and homes of those who are unable to clear them on their own.

Sheboygan police posted to their Facebook page:

“It was great to see these kids work together and hear the praises of community members who watched them help out. Thank you South High for encouraging your students to help out the community!!”

Awesome work guys!

