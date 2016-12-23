Young men from Sheboygan South H.S. recognized by police for volunteering to shovel sidewalks

Posted 2:57 pm, December 23, 2016, by , Updated at 03:04PM, December 23, 2016

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department is praising a group of students from Sheboygan South High School for their hard work shoveling snow for those in need!

According to police, Friday, December 23rd, the group of young men volunteered to help shovel sidewalks of abandoned homes and homes of those who are unable to clear them on their own.

Sheboygan police posted to their Facebook page:

“It was great to see these kids work together and hear the praises of community members who watched them help out. Thank you South High for encouraging your students to help out the community!!”

Awesome work guys!

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments