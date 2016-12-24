× Milwaukee Fire Department: 8 people, 9 dogs displaced following fire near 83rd and Sheridan

MILWAUKEE — A fireman was injured while responding to a fire that took place near 83rd and Sheridan Avenue on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Officials responded to the scene shortly before noon on Christmas Eve Saturday.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, there were nine dogs trapped inside the home at the time of the fire. While fire crews worked to rescue the dogs, one of the firemen was bitten by a Rottweiler dog. The fireman was treated and sent home.

In total, eight people have been displaced. All of the dogs were saved as well.

No other details have been released.

