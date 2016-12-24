× Police: Man dies after being shot several times near 15th & Concordia

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the neighborhood near 15th and Concordia early Saturday, December 24th.

Officials say at about 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in that neighborhood. Officers arrived to find an adult male suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officers performed CPR which was eventually taken over by the Milwaukee Fire department. Despite life-saving efforts the victim died from his injuries.

Investigators continue to work to discover a motive.

