Police: Man dies after being shot several times near 15th & Concordia

Posted 7:18 am, December 24, 2016, by
Fatal shooting a 15th and Concordia, Milwaukee

Fatal shooting a 15th and Concordia, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the neighborhood near 15th and Concordia early Saturday, December 24th.

Officials say at about 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in that neighborhood. Officers arrived to find an adult male suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officers performed CPR which was eventually taken over by the Milwaukee Fire department. Despite life-saving efforts the victim died from his injuries.

Investigators continue to work to discover a motive.

Fatal shooting a 15th and Concordia, Milwaukee

Fatal shooting a 15th and Concordia, Milwaukee

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s