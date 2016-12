MILWAUKEE — A death investigation is underway in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News a body was found in a vehicle near 54th and Capitol Drive on Christmas Day — Sunday, December 25th.

There was a vehicle fire at this scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

PHOTO GALLERY

DEATH INVESTIGATION: Police called to the scene of a car fire near 54th & Capitol. A body found inside the car. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/GYSSvu9MU7 — Julie Collins (@Julie_Collins6) December 25, 2016