Woman struck by vehicle near 15th and Rawson in South Milwaukee; striking driver remained on scene
SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee police say a woman was struck by a vehicle on Christmas Day — Sunday, December 25th near 15th and Rawson.
It happened around 5:30 p.m.
The victim suffered a head injury and possibly, a broken leg. She is expected to survive.
Police say the driver of the striking vehicle stopped at the scene and is cooperating.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
42.915353 -87.871339
Jim
Really sad that the Headline has to read that the driver stayed on scene instead of how the person that was hit is doing. But that’s life in Mayor McTrolley’s Milwaukee