Woman struck by vehicle near 15th and Rawson in South Milwaukee; striking driver remained on scene

Posted 6:34 pm, December 25, 2016, by
South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee police say a woman was struck by a vehicle on Christmas Day — Sunday, December 25th near 15th and Rawson.

It happened around 5:30 p.m.

The victim suffered a head injury and possibly, a broken leg. She is expected to survive.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle stopped at the scene and is cooperating.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

