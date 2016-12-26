2 MPD officers struck by stolen vehicle; teens awaiting formal charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Two Milwaukee teens arrested for a Christmas Eve crime spree are expected to be charged in the coming days. This, after they allegedly stole a car and hit two Milwaukee police officers.

According to police, it all started when the two 16-year-old Milwaukee boys broke into a United States Postal Service vehicle and stole property on Saturday, December 24th near Hadley and Pierce. The suspects then used keys obtained from a purse in the theft to steal another vehicle.

That vehicle, a Kia Spectra, was located by District 5 officers at Holton and Center around 3 p.m.

Officers attempted to arrest the suspects but the suspects refused to exit the vehicle and fled from the scene. As they fled, both officers were struck by the vehicle. The officers were taken to a local hospital.

After the vehicle fled, other officers observed the vehicle in a crash at Holton and Burleigh Street. The other vehicle involved was a Pontiac Grand Am. The driver of the Pontiac also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

After a short foot chase, the suspects were arrested and face charges of theft, motor vehicle theft, recklessly endangering safety, and fleeing.

The officers hit are a 39-year-old male with eleven years experience and a 25-year-old male with seven years experience. Both were treated and released from the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.