× DOT officials capture photos of black bear wandering around on WIS 17 in Oneida County

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation captured photos of some strange hitchhikers over the Christmas holiday weekend.

DOT officials on Monday, December 26th shared photos of a small black bear wandering around WIS 17 in Oneida County. They also shared a photo of what appear to be paw marks on a car door.

It was a bit of a close encounter.

Troopers said they never know who or what they’ll run into when out on patrol.