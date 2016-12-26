Wind ADVISORY for all of SE WI 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday

DOT officials capture photos of black bear wandering around on WIS 17 in Oneida County

Posted 1:46 pm, December 26, 2016, by
Black bear on WIS 17 in Oneida County (PHOTO: Wisconsin Department of Transportation)



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation captured photos of some strange hitchhikers over the Christmas holiday weekend.

DOT officials on Monday, December 26th shared photos of a small black bear wandering around WIS 17 in Oneida County. They also shared a photo of what appear to be paw marks on a car door.

It was a bit of a close encounter.

Troopers said they never know who or what they’ll run into when out on patrol.

