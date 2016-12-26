Wind ADVISORY for all of SE WI 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday

Homicide investigation: Woman found with multiple gunshot wounds near 41st & Vienna

Posted 9:15 am, December 26, 2016, by , Updated at 09:18AM, December 26, 2016
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning, December 26th on the city’s north side.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. near 41st Street and Vienna Avenue.

According to police, a woman was located at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Police continue to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).

