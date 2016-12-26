Man wanted in connection with fatal beating captured on Snapchat now in custody

MILWAUKEE — 20-year-old Devin Katzfey, the man wanted in connection with the fatal beating of Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro, was taken into custody Monday, December 26th. Katzfey is accused of beating the victim and recording the entire incident on the social media app Snapchat.

Katzfey is being held at the Milwaukee County Jail. He was charged last week with one count of first degree reckless homicide.

Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro was struck in the face and then kicked multiple times for a period of 10-15 minutes on Monday, December 19th near 6th and Rogers. He was then dumped in an alley.

According to his autopsy, he died of multiple blunt force injuries to the head. Prosecutors say three videos show him alive, bleeding from the mouth and face. They were uploaded to his own Snapchat account.

Two people are now charged with first-degree reckless homicide/party to a crime. They are 20-year-old Devin Katzfey, and 20-year-old Sarah Zakzesky.

Zakzesky told police the beating started after a night of smoking marijuana at her apartment. Devin accused the victim of attempting to steal a bong, pipe and other items.

Devin is accused of hitting the victim in the face and head 25 times. His brother, 19-year-old Brandon Katzfey, was also present. Zakzesky says she saw him also strike the victim in the face multiple times.

No word yet on whether he’s one of the two people arrested in the case or if charges will be filed against him.

Zakzesky admits to punching and kicking him because “she was angry that he was stealing from her.” The criminal complaint states she wanted to take the victim to the hospital but was ordered not to. Mendoza-Chaparro was then left in an alley.