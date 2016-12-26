Wind ADVISORY for all of SE WI 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday

Milwaukee police on scene of homicide at 39th and Michigan

Posted 2:04 pm, December 26, 2016, by , Updated at 03:25PM, December 26, 2016
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Monday afternoon, December 26th are on the scene of a homicide near 39th and Michigan.

We’re told this was a fatal shooting.

It happened around 1:40 p.m.

The victim in this case is a 27-year-old black man who was found on the street and pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting are under investigation.

