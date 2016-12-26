Supreme Court to rule on DOJ training video release

MADISON — The state Supreme Court is expected to rule this week on whether the state Justice Department has to turn over training videos featuring Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel to the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

The party filed a lawsuit in 2014 seeking videos of presentations Schimel gave at DOJ seminars in 2009 and 2013 on how to prosecute sexual predators. Schimel was the Waukesha County district attorney at the time he gave the presentations. The Democrats alleged Schimel may have made inappropriate remarks during the seminars. The lawsuit came during the height of Schimel’s attorney general campaign.

DOJ attorneys say releasing the videos could reveal investigative techniques and re-traumatize the victims in the cases Schimel used as examples.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the release Wednesday, December 28th.