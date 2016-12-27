Christmas nightmare: Muskego man injured in fatal crash caused by wrong-way driver in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA -- A fatal crash on Christmas Day in Florida left a Muskego man hurt. A 63-year-old woman was killed.

It was a Christmas nightmare for 41-year-old Donald Wiggins of Muskego -- rushed to an Orlando-area hospital around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 25th after a wrong-way driver struck two vehicles on Florida's Turnpike.

Police say the wrong-way driver was 68-year-old Hubert Gaye.

According to reports, he drove his Nissan SUV northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway.

A Honda Civic was hit head-on.

The 32-year-old driver of that vehicle suffered minor injuries, but a 63-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wiggins' vehicle became involved in the wreck because he couldn't stop to avoid it.

Wiggins is a bass player who was on his way to Key West to perform in several concerts this week. His vehicle was totaled.

The crash forced the Florida Highway Patrol to close the southbound lanes for nearly five hours.

Wiggins suffered a broken wrist, which could mean he won't be playing live music for months.

Investigators say Gaye's blood was drawn at the hospital to establish a BAC. Results could take four to eight weeks.

Officials said charges are pending.