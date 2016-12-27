Fox River Mall in Grand Chute evacuated; several police departments on scene

Posted 6:57 pm, December 27, 2016, by , Updated at 07:05PM, December 27, 2016

GRAND CHUTE – There is a large police presence at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute.

Several employees inside the mall tell FOX 11 they’ve been told to evacuate.

The evacuation was ordered shortly after 6 p.m.

WLUK’s crew on the scene reported several departments are on scene, including the Grand Chute Police Department, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department and Appleton Police Department.

Police told WLUK a suicidal man may have been at the mall, and the mall was evacuated due to his threats to kill himself and others.

This is a developing story which will be updated.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.

