Fox River Mall in Grand Chute evacuated; several police departments on scene

GRAND CHUTE – There is a large police presence at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute.
Several employees inside the mall tell FOX 11 they’ve been told to evacuate.
The evacuation was ordered shortly after 6 p.m.
WLUK’s crew on the scene reported several departments are on scene, including the Grand Chute Police Department, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department and Appleton Police Department.
Police told WLUK a suicidal man may have been at the mall, and the mall was evacuated due to his threats to kill himself and others.
This is a developing story which will be updated.
44.269253 -88.470514