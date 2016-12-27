× Letter sent home to parents after elementary school bus driver arrested for driving under influence, carrying firearm

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Swanson Elementary School bus driver was arrested on Friday, December 23rd — accused of driving students while on drugs and carrying a firearm.

Brookfield police stopped the 43-year-old female driver just after she dropped off the students at school on Friday morning.

Police said she was impaired and had a concealed handgun.

The case has been referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office for the following offenses:

Operating under the influence of intoxicant or other drug with occupants under 16 years of age (felony)

Operating without proper commercial license endorsements

Carrying a concealed firearm (misdemeanor)

Endangering safety by possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (misdemeanor)

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle (misdemeanor)

Possession of a firearm in a gun free school zone (felony)

Meanwhile, officials with the Elmbrook School District sent the below letter to families of students on Friday:

Dear Elmbrook Families,

This morning (12/23), in response to parent calls of concern and staff actions at Swanson elementary, a school bus driver from First Student was arrested and referred to the Waukesha District Attorney for several offenses including impaired driving and carrying a concealed weapon. As your Superintendent, I am thankful that all students arrived safely to school, but angered at the events that put our students in danger. The safety of our students, including the transportation of them to and from school, is paramount to providing the quality education our

community expects.

The school district and our families need to have confidence in First Student’s ability to hire quality drivers and safely transport our students every day. Right now, our confidence is shaken as we seek to understand the details of these charges and how this could have happened on one of our school bus routes.

We fully expect this incident to have a long-term impact on our relationship with First Student.

As we assess First Student’s ability to provide transportation for the District, we are committed to transparent communication about the District’s next steps and First Student’s response to this violation of our trust.

This is not the news or message we wanted to send as we enter winter break, and we are sorry that this happened to our students and families. It is our responsibility to demand the highest level of professional conduct from our transportation provider, and we will do what is necessary in the coming weeks to ensure the safety of your children.

Mark Hansen

Superintendent