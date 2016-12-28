Caught on camera: Police seek suspects in Family Dollar armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store near 60th and and Hampton. It happened around 7:40 p.m. on December 21st.

According to police, the suspects entered the store and Suspect #1 approached the employees at the register and demanded money. The victims complied and gave the suspects the money. Suspect #2 then discharged one gunshot from a handgun into the ceiling. Both suspects then fled from the scene on foot.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male, 25-30 years-old, 6’-6’1” tall, 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing a black zippered hooded jacket, green pants, and dark shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male, 25-30 years-old, 5’5”-5’8” tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with front pockets, black pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.