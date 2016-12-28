Investigation underway after human remains found along Lake Michigan shoreline in Somers

Posted 11:49 pm, December 28, 2016, by , Updated at 11:50PM, December 28, 2016
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department

KENOSHA COUNTY — Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department say human remains were found on the shoreline of Lake Michigan in the Village of Somers Wednesday, December 28th.

This happened around 3:00 p.m. on Sheridan Road near 11th Street.

Deputies were led to a location on the shoreline by an individual who located the remains while walking in the area.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with the Village of Somers Fire Department recovered the remains.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

