Milwaukee police make arrest in connection with fatal shooting of 22-year-old Mount Mary student

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Tajah Williams.

Williams was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds early Monday morning, December 26th near 41st and Vienna. She later died at the hospital.

Williams was a student at Mount Mary University.

The university issued the below statement Wednesday, December 28th:

Mount Mary University is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragedy. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Tajah. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this loss. This is difficult news for our university and we will take steps to honor and remember Tajah when faculty and students return to campus in the new year. In the interim, we are providing grief counseling for those members of the Mount Mary community who need it. We ask that everyone keep Tajah and her friends and family in their thoughts and prayers during this holiday season.