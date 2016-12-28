New information: West Allis police review 2012 death of Corey Stingley, restrained at convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- The case of a teenage boy who died after being restrained following a shoplifting incident is back under review. West Allis police on Wednesday, December 28th confirmed they're taking a look at new information presented in connection with Corey Stingley's death.

Stingley's father, Craig, said he's been reviewing evidence in his son's death. He said he found some things he believes were overlooked -- and now, investigators are taking another look at the case.

In December of 2012, Corey Stingley went into a West Allis convenience store.

Surveillance video shows the teen putting liquor bottles into his backpack. At the counter, the clerk confronted Stingley, who then tried to run off. That's when three men inside the store took Stingley down -- restraining him until police arrived.

The restraint was so forceful Stingley stopped breathing.

Two weeks later, he died from his injuries.

The autopsy report shows the cause of death was found to be "anoxic encephalopathy" -- a lack of oxygen to the brain due to asphyxia and physical restraint.

In January of 2014, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm announced he would not file criminal charges.

"Was there any intentional crime here? In other words, were they acting with intent to harm him in any significant way? There is no evidence of that whatsoever," John Chisholm, Milwaukee County district attorney said.

Last fall, Craig Stingley sued the three men for wrongful death -- while one of the men got a restraining order against Stingley.

At that time, Stingley disputed the district attorney's reasoning for not filing charges.

"Any adult or most children know if you choke someone, you can harm them. You learn that in grade school," Craig Stingley said.

Stingley told FOX6 News on Wednesday he has been reviewing the case and now, has evidence he believes should lead to charges. He would not say what that evidence is -- only that part of it involves eyewitness accounts.

In a statement, the West Allis deputy police chief said "members of the WAPD met with Mr. Stingley last week. During that time, Mr. Stingley provided information to the WAPD. That information, as well as the previous police reports will be reviewed by investigators."

Thursday, December 29th marks the four-year anniversary of Corey Stingley's death.

A jury trial is set to begin in fall of 2016 in connection with a civil suit. Two of the three men have been dismissed from that case.