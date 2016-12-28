× Police: Man dies after being shot several times near 63rd & Euclid in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Tuesday night, December 27th.

According to police, officers resonded to the area near 63rd and Euclid around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Lifesaving efforts were administered by the Milwaukee Fire Department, but were unsuccessful. The victim died on the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a second person may have been shot at the scene.

Details surrounding the shooting are still being investigated. A person of interest is being questioned regarding the incident.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.