A year in, Ramirez family’s St. Augustine school eyes future expansion

Posted 5:49 pm, December 29, 2016
St. Augustine Preparatory Academy

With more than 500 students enrolled for the first year of classes at St. Augustine Preparatory Academy, its founders are already thinking about future expansion.

The private Christian school’s first building — with room for up to 1,700 students, is under construction just west of the interstate near Lincoln Street on the south side of Milwaukee.

Classes are set to begin next fall.

Administrators have secured enough land for the school’s first phase — a large outdoor sporting field and running track, and an eventual second phase which would have room for up to 1,200 more students.

