Armed and dangerous: Wauwatosa police seek 2 suspects accused of robbing Swan Pharmacy

Posted 3:13 pm, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 03:16PM, December 29, 2016

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police need your help identifying two suspects accused of robbing the Swan Pharmacy on North Avenue near Swan Boulevard on Wednesday, December 28th.

It happened around 9:15 a.m.

Police say two male male suspects entered the pharmacy, displayed a handgun — and demanded and obtained an unknown quantity of prescription narcotic medication.

Suspect #1 is described as a black man between the ages of 20 and 25, with a thin build. He was wearing a maroon “varsity style” jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray gloves.

Police said this man displayed a black semi-automatic handgun.

Suspect #2 is described as a black man between the ages of 20 and 25 with a thin build. He was wearing a gray/black jacket with a multi-colored scarf.

Police said these suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline

The suspects fled the immediate area in a black Lexus SUV with Illinois plates, which was stolen in an armed carjacking in Chicago Wednesday morning.

This vehicle was recovered, abandoned near 91st and Clarke shortly after the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430, OR anonymously contact Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers, 771-TOSA (8672), OR anonymously Text-a-Tip to “crimes” using keyword “tosa” – You may be eligible for a cash reward.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment