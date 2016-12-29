Bringing couples closer together: Developers hope “Kissinger” device is a game-changer for long-distance relationships

Long distance relationships are hard — but a new device could help make them a little easier.

The device is called “Kissenger” — as in “kiss” and “messenger.”

Here’s how it works:

You connect with your partner using an app, and you each place your smartphones in the gadget’s holster.

Then, you press your lips to a fleshy-looking silicone pad, and the device will “transmit” realistic kissing sensations to your partner in real time!

This device was developed in Malaysia.

So far, the “Kissenger” is in the prototype stage, and a commercial launch date hasn’t been announced.

