Fire destroys barn, kills livestock in Port Washington; cause under investigation

PORT WASHINGTON — Firefighters on Thursday morning, December 29th were called out to the scene of a barn fire on Northwoods Road in the Town of Port Washington. The call came in shortly before 4 a.m.

Officials say the barn is a total loss — including property inside and some livestock. No one was injured.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

The following agencies assisted with the fire: Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Port Washington Police and Fire Departments, Saukville Fire Department, Belgium Fire Department, Fredonia Fire Department, Waubeka Fire Department, Thiensville Fire Department, Cedarburg Police Department and Cedarburg Emergency Government.

