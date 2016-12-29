It’s on! Green Bay police chief makes friendly wager with Detroit chief ahead of huge Packers-Lions game

MICHIGAN — Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith made a friendly wager with Detroit Police Chief James Craig ahead of the huge Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions NFC North title game set for Sunday, January 1st at Ford Field in Detroit.

According to Green Bay police, Chief Smith and Chief Craig spent the majority of their careers as Los Angeles police officers, and worked together in 77th Street Division in South Central Los Angeles in the 1990s.

They remained friends, and while speaking on the phone Tuesday night, December 27th, they made a friendly wager on the upcoming Packers-Lions game.

Chief Craig wagered American Coney Island hot dogs from Detroit’s famous American Coney Island restaurant.

Chief Smith countered with some of Green Bay’s best fare, including Titletown’s Green 19 beer (six pack), Ron’s Cheese Curds (from the Cannery), Maplewood Meats Bratwurst, The Attic Coffee Shop’s best coffee and a Green Bay Packers baseball cap.

“With the Packers playing so well, I’m confident our Packers will dominate,” said Chief Andrew Smith. “Detroit is a great city with a proud tradition — except for winning late in the season. With players like Rogers, Nelson, Matthews, Clinton-Dix and Adams, the Packers are going clinch the NFC North title.”