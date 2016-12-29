Man accused of killing 2 due in court for preliminary hearing

MILWAUKEE — 24-year-old Christopher Anderson of Milwaukee is due in court on Thursday, December 29th for his preliminary hearing. He faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the deaths of Jarvis Johnson and Vincent Williams — shootings that happened on two different dates and locations.

Johnson was a passenger in a vehicle when he was fatally shot near 32nd and Meinecke on Thursday afternoon, October 6th. Williams was fatally shot near 21st and Olive on Wednesday October 12th.

The criminal complaint indicates Johnson suffered nine gunshot wounds in an incident that happened near 32nd and Meinecke on October 6th. Witnesses and surveillance video from a business nearby indicate a dark SUV was following Johnson’s car. One of the witnesses told police the “dark SUV pulled alongside the victim’s car on the passenger side, at which point (the witness) observed an arm extend out of the rear driver’s side window of the dark SUV. (The witness) stated that the arm was holding a dark semi-automatic handgun and shot five times towards the victim’s vehicle.”

Investigators say the casings used in the Johnson homicide were fired by the same firearm used in an earlier kidnapping where Anderson was positively identified as one of the individuals involved.

The complaint also says investigators accessed the Google account of Anderson’s Android cell phone. Returned documents included “GPS location data for the defendant’s account for the date of the Jarvis Johnson homicide.” Those GPS records were “accurate within 43 meters” — indicating Anderson was at the location of the Johnson homicide when it happened.

Vincent Williams was found fatally shot near 21st and Olive on October 12th. The complaint says Williams “did not have either car keys or cell phones on his person when police found him.” Police also noted a “series of tire tracks that were discovered in the dirt just south of the victim. No vehicle associated with the victim was found at the scene.”

A witness indicated to investigators that Williams’ car had OnStar. So on October 14th, detectives reported Williams’ car stolen. Later on that same day, OnStar located the vehicle near 6th and Lapham on Milwaukee’s south side. Police headed to that neighborhood. They eventually tracked the vehicle to a gas station near 5th and Lapham. The complaint indicates police blocked in the car at the gas station — Anderson was driving and had a passenger in the vehicle. Officers “noticed that defendant Christopher Anderson had a black in color semi-automatic pistol on his lap.” Officers removed the passenger from the vehicle. Anderson was arrested moments later.

Once Anderson was in custody, officers “secured two weapons. The weapon found on the defendant’s lap was a black .45 caliber” semi-automatic pistol.

The complaint indicates investigators were able to use cell photo data to show that Anderson was in the location where “Williams was killed and robbed of his phone and vehicle.”

Anderson made his initial appearance in court on the charges on Wednesday, December 21st. Cash bond was set at $500,000. Anderson faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.