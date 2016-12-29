11 people displaced following fire near 3rd and Main Street in Oconomowoc

Posted 4:13 pm, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 04:25PM, December 29, 2016

OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc officials responded to a fire near 3rd and Main Street Thursday, December 29th.

Authorities say this was a cooking fire and it was out before firefighters arrived at the scene.

According to fire officials, 11 people have been displaced as a result of water damage from the sprinklers. Some will stay with family and others are being helped by the American Red Cross.

Two people suffered smoke inhalation but were not taken to the hospital.

No other details have been released.

