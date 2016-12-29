“Weapons were taken illegally:” Black Panthers say child elbowed by officer during confrontation caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- An arrest -- and a child elbowed in the mouth by an officer. Members of the Milwaukee Revolutionary Black Panther Party aren't happy with how an event ended Wednesday, December 28th -- and they said it's all on video.

The Milwaukee Revolutionary Black Panther Party held a news conference on Thursday afternoon, December 29th.

The allegations stem from an outdoor food pantry event that took place Wednesday, December 28th. Police said a member of the party was improperly handling a weapon. Members of the party said this is the latest act of harassment they've seen from MPD -- and they claim a child was hurt in the process.

Cell phone video shows the confrontation between members of the party and Milwaukee police.

A spokesman for MPD said officers were responding to a call regarding a person with a gun near W. Fond du Lac Avenue. Officers then monitored a group of armed demonstrators and saw someone improperly handling a shotgun.

Members of the party said this was no demonstration -- but an effort to feed the community.

"We have held a 'feed people program' in that same location for months prior to this without any incident," Vaun Mayes with the Milwaukee Revolutionary Black Panther Party said.

The person police said was unsafely handling a gun is a 21-year-old Milwaukee man. Once interviewed by officers, it was discovered he had an open warrant for his arrest. Officers said party members began circling police and had to be physically moved back.

The 21-year-old was arrested.

Police said the shotgun in his possession was inventoried for safe-keeping.

"Weapons were taken illegally. One was returned. The other was held, along with our comrade who was taken on a petty warrant," Mayes said.

Members of the Milwaukee Revolutionary Black Panther Party said they feel they're being harassed by the Milwaukee Police Department.

"We`ve been followed, filmed and monitored by MPD," Mayes said.

During Wednesday's confrontation, a 10-year-old girl says she was elbowed in the mouth by an officer -- resulting in a busted lip.

"I had went over to my mom and dad because I was scared," Nya Bryant said.

Police said they've reached out to the family over the allegation, and have yet to hear back.

"Our mission will not be deterred by these tactics," General Jamal Cannon with the Milwaukee Revolutionary Black Panther Party said.

Bryant's mother said she attempted to file a complaint against the officer on Wednesday night, but was told the child needed to be questioned before that could happen. She plans on hiring an attorney.