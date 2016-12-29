“You’re not going to stop me:” Assembly Republican from West Bend aims to improve Milwaukee’s central city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- Republicans are launching a new effort in the state Assembly to improve Milwaukee's central city. But Democrats say it's a joke that those efforts will be led by a man from West Bend.

"You can bully me, you can call me names but you're not going to stop me," said Assembly Republican Bob Gannon.

Republican Bob Gannon is taking on his critics as chairman of the Assembly's newly created "Urban Revitalization Committee."

Some say Gannon is the wrong man for the job.

"My first reaction is, it's got to be some kind of joke. Bob Gannon is probably the most anti-Milwaukee Republican lawmaker we have," said State Representative Christine Sinicki, (D) Milwaukee.

Earlier this year, Gannon said "murders and mayhem" in Milwaukee's central city were the reasons for a lack of jobs. Democrats called his comments irresponsible and ending memorably in January, when Gannon flipped off the Assembly minority leader.

Since the summer, Gannon says he's been doing his homework for his chairmanship meeting with Milwaukee's mayor, police chief and district attorney. His priority is crime.

"I want a report out from every district attorney in the state, that if there's a gun crime sent to your office by a police department, what did you do with that incident," said Gannon.

Republican Speaker Robin Vos, appointed a Milwaukee Democrat, Jason Fields, as the committee's vice-chair. Fields has supported voucher schools and Democrats speculate that the new committee will handle charter school legislation.

Vos says they're wrong.

"Unfortunately, it's why Democrats continue to be in electoral decline because they just don't get it," said Vos.

A Republican lawmaker who called for cuts to Milwaukee's funding because of its crime rate is also on the committee. Gannon says he wants to bring his members to Sherman Park to meet with people about the August unrest. He says he's pleased with the work of rank-and-file Milwaukee police officers.