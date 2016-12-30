Barbara Tarbuck of ‘General Hospital’ dies at 74

LIVE VIDEO: Traffic backed up on NB I-94 because of wreck near Drexel Ave.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 25: Actress Barbara Tarbuck attends The Tony Awards celebration of Broadway in Hollywood at Sunset Towers on March 25, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for THE TONY AWARDS)

LOS ANGELES — The daughter of longtime “General Hospital” actress Barbara Tarbuck says she has died. Tarbuck was 74.

Tarbuck’s daughter, Jennifer Lane Connolly, said that she died Monday at her Los Angeles home. Tarbuck suffered from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disorder, a rare, degenerative brain disease, her daughter said Thursday.

Tarbuck played Jane Jacks on “General Hospital,” one of the actresses’ many TV roles that also included Mother Superior Claudia on “American Horror Story: Asylum.”

Tarbuck was especially proud of her regional and New York theater work, her daughter said, including a role in the original 1980s Broadway production of Neil Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs.”

