Police: Robbery attempt leads to one man being shot, wounded on Milwaukee’s north side

Shooting scene near 15th & Center, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A man is shot and wounded during a robbery attempt on Milwaukee’s north side early Friday, December 30th.

Police say the victim, a man in his 20s, was shot in the neighborhood near 15th and Center around 2:00 a.m. He suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The suspect apparently did not take any items — and has not been taken into custody.

