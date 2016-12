× Visitors temporarily banned at state prison in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — Visitors have been banned from the state prison in Oshkosh.

Wisconsin Department of Corrections spokesman Tristan Cook says the temporary no-visitor policy is because so many inmates are sick.

Cook tells WLUK-TV inmate movement within the Oshkosh Correctional Institution is also being limited to minimize contact between prisoners in an attempt to stop the spread of illnesses.

There’s no timetable for when visitations will resume.