“A slice of Milwaukee history:” George Watts & Son, beloved tea shop, serves its last cup

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee institution is closing its doors. George Watts & Son has served Milwaukee for more than 140 years. Many customers enjoyed one last cup of tea before the kettle turned cold on Saturday, December 31st.

It's been said that each cup of tea represents an imaginary voyage and this cup will take you on a voyage back to 1970.

"When we celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary we decided it was time to invest in some fine china," said Betty Curtis, loves George Watts & Son.

Betty and Jim Curtis came to George Watts & Son -- the hallmark of fine china and tea.

"To me it was just a delight," said Betty Curtis.

Betty brought with her daughter, granddaughter and great grandson.

"I can remember coming here so many times with my grandma and mom and aunts, we'd come for lunch and teas and just be together and celebrate a really special slice of Milwaukee history," said Jenifer McGill, Betty's granddaughter.

The owners say the decision to close the store and tea room were emotionally difficult but fiscally necessary. They will continue to offer specialty goods online but the brick and mortar on Jefferson Street will close for good.

The company said it will continue to operate online and has plans to keep its space on North Jefferson Street, and use it as a distribution hub. The tea room will be renovated and rented out to other businesses.

Reservations in the tea room for their last day of business were booked days ago.

The employees say it's been a fun journey to watch families grow up and see the different generations gather for tea.