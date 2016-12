Doing the mannequin challenge on Earth has lost a bit of its luster. But a group of people in space have reignited our interest.

Thomas Pesquet, a European Space Agency astronaut from France, tweeted the video below of five members of the International Space Station crew posing.

We got the whole crew together and took the #MannequinChallenge to new heights #Proxima pic.twitter.com/vlOglQ3lEh — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) December 29, 2016

Pesquet wrote online that the crew usually has Sundays off, so they had some fun with microgravity. He also wrote, “The result is kind of Sci-Fi spooky, don’t you think?”