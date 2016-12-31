× Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to two different shooting incidents late Friday, December 30th and early Saturday, December 31st — one of them fatal.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 6th and Chambers. They found a victim lying on the corner. Officers performed CPR until the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived. The unidentified male later died at the scene.

In a separate incident, officers responded to a non-fatal shooting victim at a hospital around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday. The investigation shows the 49-year-old victim was shot by his spouse at their house near Auer and Achilles — and then driven to the hospital for treatment by the spouse. The suspect was taken into custody — and the victim is expected to survive his wound.

