Police: 2 shot, wounded after gunfight on Milwaukee’s north side

Posted 5:26 am, December 31, 2016, by , Updated at 06:18AM, December 31, 2016
Milwaukee police investigate shooting incident near 42nd and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Two people were shot and wounded in a gunfight at a parking lot on Milwaukee’s north side early Saturday, December 31st.

Officials say an officer on patrol near 42nd and Burleigh came upon the gunfight shortly after 2:00 a.m. That officer immediately called for assistance and then took a 27-year-old armed suspect into custody. That suspect suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital.

The second shooting suspect, 24 years old, was later arrested at a hospital.

In addition, two different citizens were arrested for battery to a police officer during the scene investigation.

Both shooting victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

