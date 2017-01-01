As Wisconsin Legislature returns to Madison, GOP will swear in largest majorities since 1950s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- As the calendar turns to 2017, Wisconsin Republicans are licking their chops at the opportunities, while Democrats have dreams of a comeback.

When the Wisconsin Legislature comes back to Madison on Tuesday, January 3rd, Republicans will swear in their largest majorities since the 1950s, and they have big plans, if they get help from President-elect Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Congress.

Boosted by President-elect Trump, Wisconsin Republicans added to their big majorities in Madison.

"So yeah, I guess things have changed," Governor Scott Walker said.

Governor Walker and Republican leaders now hope President-elect Trump and the GOP Congress can follow through on plans to repeal the law known as Obamacare, and allow states to remake Medicaid.

Governor Walker wants the authority to charge premiums to childless adults who smoke. Gov. Walker and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos are asking President-elect Trump to let Wisconsin do something President Barack Obama has not -- drug test adults who are on government assistance.

"It`s really about empowering state legislators and local officials to make decisions, rather than having somebody in a faraway place, even if they`re well-intentioned, not really understanding our problems," Vos said.

Meanwhile, in 2017, Wisconsin Democrats will start the long climb back up.

Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca said Democrats got away from talking about the economy. He said the party will be more aggressive in reaching out to voters in rural areas, where Republicans won big.

"Try to have a more streamlined message that is focused more on working class people who are clearly having a very difficult time," Barca said.

As for Governor Walker, he plans to decide this summer whether he'll run for a third term as governor.

Asked whether President-elect Trump's victory taught him anything, Governor Walker said it did.

"Here`s a guy who actually tells it like it is, and goes out and does it. I might have a slightly more polished way of doing that, but I do think that has been part of my appeal in the past, and I hope would be, if I choose to run again, part of my appeal going forward, is that I tell it like it is," Governor Walker said.

Walker said he'd be most interested in a third term if Republicans in Washington give states more power over health care, transportation and education policy. He said he'd "love to have a chance" in that environment.