× Flight for Life called out to head-on collision in New Berlin; 2 injured

NEW BERLIN — Flight for Life was called to the scene of a head-on collision in New Berlin Monday morning, January 2nd.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. on Racine Avenue near Swartz Road.

Authorities say one individual was flown to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life and one driver was taken to a local hospital by New Berlin Fire Department ambulance.

The accident is still under investigation.