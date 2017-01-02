“It was not toys:” Mother of 2, expecting toy shipment, says she received marijuana in the mail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A New York woman who reviews children's toys and clothing claims she received a package of marijuana instead of a shipment of toys.

Pamela Marks told WTEN she was expecting toys from a California toy company on Thursday, December 29th -- but police said she received a package containing seven pounds of marijuana instead.

“We opened it up, and I thought it was going to be toys. I was able to smell it. I knew something was up right away," Marks said.

Marks writes reviews for a variety of products on her own website.

“We’re a family-friendly site, That’s what we always tell everyone because we don’t want anything too funky," Marks said.

Marks said she's received thousands of shipments through the years -- usually clothes or toys.

“I thought it was wrapped in this green foam, and when I cut it, I smelled it. I thought, ‘Hmmm, very big surprise.’ It was not toys. I’m sure someone out there has the toys though," Marks said.

Jakks Pacific, a California-based toy company sent the shipment.

“They said after Christmas I would get a package. Well, I did get a package, but it wasn’t toys," Marks said.

After the initial shock wore off, Marks called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department and handed over the drugs.

Marks, a mother of two, said she hopes it teachers her kids a lesson.

“As a parent, if you get a product or anything delivered to you and you know something’s not right, call the authorities and have them come check it out because you just never know,” Marks said.

She said this was a shipment she'll never forget.

“I think I’ve opened about 3,500 packages -- so one out of 3,500 should be something strange I guess," Marks said.

Marks said she reached out to Jakks Pacific but has not heard back, yet.

Police continue to investigate.