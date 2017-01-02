× Wisconsin’s presidential recount cost far less than $3.9 million estimate

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s presidential recount, which produced very few changes to the Election Night tally, will end up costing far less than the original $3.9 million estimate.

With 69 of the 72 counties reporting, the actual cost is a little more than $1.8 million – about half the original estimate, according to data provided to FOX6 News by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Kenosha, Brown and Pierce counties have not yet reported, but Elections Administrator Mike Haas said he expects their final numbers this week. Combined, clerks in the three counties had expected the recount to cost them around $500,000.

Fifty-six counties overestimated their costs, while 13 underestimated, according to the data.

Iron County was the closest to its estimate – the recount cost just 69 cents more than predicted. The worst estimate was in Oneida County – which predicted $178,000 but reported actual costs of just $9,117.62.

Milwaukee County reports preliminary actual costs of $287,782.53, about half of its original $536,734.14 estimate. Waukesha County predicted $278,978 and came in at $267,271.25.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein’s campaign had to pay $3.5 million up front after requesting the recount. State elections officials promised to reimburse the Stein campaign if the recount ended up costing less than the estimate provided by the county clerks.

The recount showed President-elect Donald Trump won Wisconsin by 131 more votes than his winning margin over Democrat Hillary Clinton on Election Night.