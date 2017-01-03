Dense Fog ADVISORY in effect until 10am for all of SE Wisconsin

Double shooting near 41st & North in Milwaukee leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Posted 5:29 am, January 3, 2017, by , Updated at 05:39AM, January 3, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning, January 3rd on the city's northwest side. One person died and another sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Double shooting near 41st & NorthIt happened shortly before 2:30 a.m.  near 41st Street and North Avenue.

According to police, an 18-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were shot inside a residence by a known suspect.

The woman died on scene despite live-saving efforts. The man was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for a serious gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Police say they are currently seeking the suspect who fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

