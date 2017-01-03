Exercise & fitness for all ages: Stay in shape all year at Elite Sports Club

Posted 9:13 am, January 3, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- After making their resolutions, plenty of people are back in the gym to start 2017 off right. Carl spent the morning at Elite Sports Club in River Glen, showing how exercising is for all ages.

About Elite Sports Club (website)

Conveniently located just a half-mile west of I-43, on Good Hope Road between River Hills & Glendale, River Glen (formerly Le Club) is the most recent addition to Elite Sports Clubs, Milwaukee's foremost fitness and tennis clubs. The club was recently renovated and will continue to go through extensive updates as the newest member of the Elite "family." Le Club had a long history of providing quality fitness & tennis services to area residents and we look forward to the opportunity of carrying on this great tradition and taking it to the next level as Elite Sports Club-River Glen.

