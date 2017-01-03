× Fire found in HVAC unit at the Cove in Lake Geneva during investigation into odor of natural gas

LAKE GENEVA — A fire was found at a hotel in Lake Geneva during an investigation into the odor of natural gas early Tuesday morning, January 3rd.

Just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to the parking lot of the Cove — on Center Street near Wrigley Drive for a report of a strong odor of natural gas.

Firefighters began conducting a systematic and thorough investigation — which revealed elevated levels of gas, but no identified source.

The gas company was dispatched and crews continued their investigation.

Soon, the automatic fire alarm began sounding. Evacuation of the hotel began, while firefighters reported to the area of the fire alarm.

Firefighters discovered a fire on the roof in a heating and air conditioning unit. The fire was extinguished with dry chemical extinguishers. Damage was limited to the HVAC unit.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

No injuries were reported.