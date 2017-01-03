Game time moved: Bucks, Wizards to hit the boards earlier Sunday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks game vs. the Washington Wizards on Sunday, January 8th has been moved up. It will now tip off at 1:00 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The game was previously scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Doors will open 90 minutes prior to the game at 11:30 a.m.

The Bucks say in a news release the first 5,000 children in attendance for Sunday’s game will receive a Bucks mini basketball.

Tickets for Sunday’s game are still available and can be purchased in person at the BMO Harris Bradley Center box office, online at bucks.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

